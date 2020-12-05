Menu
Nathan Couillard
1981 - 2020
BORN
May 13, 1981
DIED
November 24, 2020
ABOUT
Hillside Cemetery
Nathan Couillard's passing at the age of 39 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Phalen Funeral Home in Torrington, CT .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Phalen Funeral Home website.

Published by Phalen Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Graveside service
11:30a.m.
Hillside Cemetery
76 Walnut St, Torrington, Connecticut 06790
Phalen Funeral Home
