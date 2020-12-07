Menu
Nathanael Neufeld
2016 - 2020
BORN
April 5, 2016
DIED
December 6, 2020
Nathanael Neufeld's passing at the age of 4 on Sunday, December 06, 2020 has been publicly announced by Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home in Warsaw, IN .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home website.

Published by Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home
