Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Nathaniel Garner
1974 - 2020
BORN
April 8, 1974
DIED
November 29, 2020
Nathaniel Garner's passing at the age of 46 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Garris Funeral Home - Mount Olive in Mount Olive, NC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Nathaniel in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Garris Funeral Home - Mount Olive website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Garris Funeral Home - Mount Olive on Dec. 1, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Garris Funeral Home - Mount Olive
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.