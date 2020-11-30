Menu
Nathaniel Jeter
1974 - 2020
BORN
April 5, 1974
DIED
November 19, 2020
Nathaniel Jeter's passing at the age of 46 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Community Mortuary, Inc. in Spartanburg, SC .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Community Mortuary, Inc. website.

Published by Community Mortuary, Inc. on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Jeter Chapel AME Church
134 Jeter Chapel Road, Carlislde, South Carolina 29031
Funeral services provided by:
Community Mortuary, Inc.
