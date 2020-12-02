Menu
Natividad Rodriguez
1954 - 2020
BORN
July 13, 1954
DIED
November 25, 2020
Natividad Rodriguez's passing at the age of 66 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Broadway Funeral Directors in Lubbock, TX .

Published by Broadway Funeral Directors on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
29
Visitation
2:00p.m.
Broadway Funeral Directors
1901 Broadway Avenue, Lubbock, TX 79401
Nov
29
Rosary
6:00p.m.
Broadway Funeral Directors
1901 Broadway Avenue, Lubbock, TX 79401
Nov
29
Funeral service
6:00p.m.
Broadway Funeral Directors
1901 Broadway, Lubbock, Texas 79401
Nov
30
Service
10:00a.m.
Broadway Funeral Directors
1901 Broadway Avenue, Lubbock, TX 79401
Nov
30
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Broadway Funeral Directors
1901 Broadway, Lubbock, Texas 79401
Funeral services provided by:
Broadway Funeral Directors
