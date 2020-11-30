Naveah Butler's passing at the age of 7 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Dickerson Mortuary, LLC - N. Charleston in N. Charleston, SC .
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Dickerson Mortuary, LLC - N. Charleston website.
Published by Dickerson Mortuary, LLC - N. Charleston on Nov. 30, 2020.
