Nayleen Byrne Robinson May 5, 1958 – July 20, 2020



Nayleen Byrne Robinson 62 of Roy returned to her Heavenly Father on July 20, 2020 surrounded by her loved ones.



She was born on May 5, 1958 in Ogden, Utah to James and LeaRae Byrne. She was the fourth of nine children. She attended Ogden, City School graduating for Ben Lomond in 1977.



Nayleen married Scott Robinson on September 27, 1979 in Ogden, Utah



Over the years she was a foster parent to many children.



She was everyone's mother. She was a figure at family events (births, wedding, barbeque's etc.) She will always be remembered for her loving and special care to those in need.



Nayleen enjoyed bowling and cooking and being with family.



As a family they moved to Olive Branch, MS in 2000 for Scott's work. She met many new friends and stayed in touch until her passing. She and her family moved back to Utah in 2010.



She retired from the work force in 2013 with many years as cashier and cake decorator. Nayleen spent her retirement years watching her grandchildren grow.



Nayleen is survived by her husband, Scott, 3 sons: Ted (Sophia), Casey (Shylia) and Spencer Robinson. Her mother LeaRae Byrne, sibling: Steven, Greg, Kenny, Rick (Kathryn) Byrne, Lori (Bill) Kerivan, Rachelle (Paul) Hunt, Doc (Valerie) Byrne, Connie Byrne and many nieces and nephews and 4 grandchildren.



She was preceded by her father James Byrne, sister- in-law Louise Byrne and Kenny Byrne.



Graveside services will be held Monday, July 27, 2020, 11:00 AM at Evergreen Memorial Park, 100 N Monroe Blvd. Ogden, Utah. A viewing will be held Sunday, July 26, 2020 6:00 – 8:00 PM at Myers Mortuary 5865 S 1900 W, Roy, Utah 84067.



In Lieu of Flowers an account has been setup at America 1st 1-800-999-3962 under Nayleen Robinson 9116757.



Due to COVID 19 restrictions, precautions, we ask for masks to be worn by those who attend. Please also adhere to social distancing practices. If you have any symptoms, please respect the health of others by returning home and calling upon the family at another time. Attendance numbers may be determined by local or state guidelines.





