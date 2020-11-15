Menu
Ned Pryer
1946 - 2020
BORN
August 13, 1946
DIED
November 13, 2020
ABOUT
American Legion
Catholic
immaculate conception catholic church
United States Army
Ned Pryer's passing at the age of 74 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lehman Dzendzel Funeral Home in Celina, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Ned in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Lehman Dzendzel Funeral Home website.

Published by Lehman Dzendzel Funeral Home on Nov. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Lehman Dzendzel Funeral Home
