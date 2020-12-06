Ned Schlosser's passing at the age of 90 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services in Auburn, IN .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Ned in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services website.
Published by Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services on Dec. 6, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.