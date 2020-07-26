Reed returned to the loving arms of his Savior, Jesus Christ, on July 25, 2020. He was born August 30, 1951, in Idaho Falls, Idaho. He is survived by his wife, Julia, and daughters, Nicole (Jeremy), and Lora (Spencer), and grandchildren (Kaleb, Dylan, Kelby, Rynn, Hyrum, Lily, Samuel, Jacob, and Gracie). He is preceded in death by his daughter, Janeil. Reed filled his life with a love and devotion for Jesus Christ and he exemplified the meaning of kindness to all he met. His infectious smile made you feel loved and important. The following words were written by him.



I was born into a wonderful family. I will ever be grateful for their influence in life. I met and married Julia Ann Watts while attending BYU. We had three wonderful daughters together. Nicole, Janeil and Lora. I am extremely grateful to my beautiful wife and 3 beautiful daughters for their extreme influence on my life. The longer I lived the more I recognized God's influence on my life. I worked too much and did not spend enough time with my family. Family is all important and I am grateful to have belonged with such wonderful souls. I am grateful to my wife and family who have spent many hours caring for me. I had the great opportunity to not only coach my own kids but other kids as well. This brought great joy in my life. I am grateful to those that coached with me and those I was able to coach. I am a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. I was blessed to serve a mission to Taiwan. I worked for over forty years with basically the same company. I am grateful for those I worked with and those who worked for me. Hold on tight to your loved ones, serve others and God because in reality nothing else really matters.



On Wednesday, July 29, 2020, from 6-8 pm viewing services will be provided at Russon Mortuary, 295 North Main St., Bountiful, Utah.



In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to those in need.





