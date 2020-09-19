Nelda Mary Davis Tolsma passed away at home, September 17, 2020. She was born July 1, 1930, at home in Lake Shore, Utah the ninth of 13 children to Roy P. and Mary Catherine (Graves) Davis.



She worked at the phone company, Cream O' Weber and Wonder Bread Bakery in Ogden, retiring after 32 years.



She married Bill Morris, they had 3 children together, Curtis, Lori and Garn, they later divorced. Nelda married the love of her life, Tiede "Ted" Gerrit Tolsma, on July 19, 1962 in Winnemucca, Nev. He later adopted her 3 children. Their vows were solemnized March 3, 1976 in the Salt Lake Temple. She served in many callings in the church, Junior Sunday School, Relief Society as a teacher, visiting teacher, at the Ogden LDS Temple and in her 80's worked with the cub scouts and loved it.



She enjoyed reading and memorizing poetry. She still remembered the poem, "The Highway Man," which she learned in her youth. Her favorite holiday was Christmas and she collected dolls and Santa Clauses. She also enjoyed walking, yard work, music, spending time with her family and traveling. She and her husband traveled to the Netherlands, France and Germany.



Nelda is survived by her children Curtis (Kristi), Lori Russell Garn (Kim); eight grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great- grandchild; brother Allen Don (Darlene) Davis, sister Dorotha Weight, in-laws Andy (Darla) Tolsma, Sita Rigby and June Davis. She was preceded in death by her husband Ted, her parents, 2 grandsons Skyler and Colter, and 1 great-granddaughter Lilia.



Family graveside services will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, September 28, 2020 at Evergreen Memorial Park, 100 Monroe Blvd., a viewing will be held prior from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Myers Ogden Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd. The family requests you wear masks and practice social distancing.



The family would like to give special thanks to Visiting Angels and CNS Hospice for the loving care they provided to Mom.





Published by Myers Mortuary from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.