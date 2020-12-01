Nelia Youngblood's passing at the age of 83 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Winnfield Funeral Home- Shreveport in Shreveport, LA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Nelia in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Winnfield Funeral Home- Shreveport website.
Published by Winnfield Funeral Home- Shreveport on Dec. 1, 2020.
