Nellie Crawford
1937 - 2020
BORN
August 13, 1937
DIED
November 27, 2020
ABOUT
Order Of The Eastern Star
Nellie Crawford's passing at the age of 83 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.C. - Turbotville in Turbotville, PA .

Published by Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.C. - Turbotville on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
6
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Delaware Run Cemetery
Musser Lane, Watsontown, Pennsylvania 17777
Funeral services provided by:
Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.C. - Turbotville
