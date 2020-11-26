Menu
Nellie Embick
1921 - 2020
BORN
April 13, 1921
DIED
November 20, 2020
Nellie Embick's passing at the age of 99 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Steven R Neff Funeral Home in Millheim, PA .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Steven R Neff Funeral Home
Nellie was one of the most talented and crafty women I ever had the pleasure to know. She was kind, caring, always there to talk to. I moved to Sugar Valley in 1984 and married Nellie's grandson Michael Embick in 1986. She was always good to me and all our children. After Raymond passed we stayed in touch for several years, but as time went on we saw each other less and less until it was no more. That's on me and I am so sorry I didn't keep in touch with her. She's a great, strong, woman and I know she will be missed by many. Heaven has gained a beautiful soul and it will be a much better place with her company.
Marilou Embick
Family
November 20, 2020