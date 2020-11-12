Menu
Nellie Grossi
1957 - 2020
BORN
June 23, 1957
DIED
November 9, 2020
Nellie Grossi's passing at the age of 63 on Monday, November 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Riotto Funeral Home & Cremation Company in Jersey City, NJ .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
12
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Riotto Funeral Home
3205 John F. Kennedy Blvd., Jersey City, New Jersey 07306
Funeral services provided by:
Riotto Funeral Home & Cremation Company
