We are saddened with the passing of our beautiful, loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, and sister, Nellie Smiley Tapaha on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. She was born on May 2, 1951 in Rock Point, AZ to Amelia Begay and the late Dan Smiley.



She married Edward Tapaha on September 2, 1971 in Red Mesa, UT. Where they raised 3 children. They had recently celebrated their 49th wedding anniversary.



She fought a courageous battle against cancer for the last 18 months. We thank Dr. Hansen's Oncology team and the rest of the McKay Dee Cancer Infusion Center for the care and loving support. A special thank you to Intermountain Hospice for providing a peaceful journey home to the heavens above.



Nellie is survived by her husband, Edward. Children; Tobe, Opal (Juno), and Cameron (Nancy). Mother, Amelia, and 10 grandchildren and 10 siblings.



Funeral services will be held Friday, October 16th, 2020 at 3:30pm at Myers Mortuary 845 Washington Blvd, Ogden, UT. With condolences from 2:30pm to 3:30pm.



Interment at Myers Evergreen Memorial Park, 100 N Monroe Blvd, Ogden, UT at 4:30pm.

Published by Myers Mortuary from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.