Nettie L. Fausto



January 13, 1932 - November 6, 2020



Ogden, Utah - Nettie L Fausto, 88, passed away peacefully at her home on November 6, 2020 surrounded by her family.



She was born on January 13, 1932, in Ogden, Utah the daughter of Earl and Lovina Brown Spencer. She was the youngest of four siblings. Nettie married Sgt. Major Thomas Fausto on October 8, 1948 and had three children: Jule Lovina Fausto, Micky Jay Fausto, and Tony Chris Fausto and three grandchildren: Candice Nelson, Jason Thomas Fausto, and Gage Ray Fausto and five great-grandchildren: Micky Fausto, Nevaeh Fausto, Brennon Fausto, Sadie Fausto and Hunter Fausto.



Nettie was raised in Roy, Utah was a devout Catholic proudly serving as president of the League of the Sacred Heart, she volunteered and administered during funeral mass to those who were in need, she attended weekly Bible Study and faithfully attended both St. Joseph's and St. James Catholic Churches. She held her beliefs true and welcomed all into her heart and prayers. She enjoyed sail boating and travel with her son and enjoyed crocheting, sewing and talking with her daughter. She always looked forward to every holiday and every birthday making everyone feel special by thoughtfully preparing and spending time with her family.



She is preceded in death by her parents, Lovina Brown and Earl Hyrum Spencer; her husband of 55 years; her son, Micky Jay Fausto; a sister. Maurine Barnum and brothers: John Paul Spencer, Norman Spencer and Sheldon Spencer.



Funeral services will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 514 24th Street, Ogden, Utah Thursday, November 12, 2020 with a viewing beginning at 11:00 am, Rosary at 11:30 am, followed by Mass at 12:15. COVD-19 restrictions apply.



Interment will be at the Roy Utah Cemetery, 2300 West 5200 South, Roy Utah.



Special thanks and gratitude to Tony Fausto who stayed tirelessly to care for his mother and to Canyon Home Care and Hospice for helping to care for Nettie with love, skill, knowledge, and generosity.





Published by Aaron’s Mortuary and Crematory - Ogden from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.