Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Neva Boughman
1932 - 2020
BORN
February 21, 1932
DIED
November 22, 2020
Neva Boughman's passing at the age of 88 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Woodlawn Funeral Home in Mount Holly, NC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Neva in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Woodlawn Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Woodlawn Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Woodlawn Funeral Home
375 Woodlawn Avenue, Mount Holly, NC 28120
Nov
28
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Woodlawn Funeral Home
375 Woodlawn Avenue | P.O. Box 445, Mount Holly, North Carolina 28120
Nov
28
Service
3:00p.m.
Woodlawn Funeral Home
375 Woodlawn Avenue, Mount Holly, NC 28120
Nov
28
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Woodlawn Funeral Home
375 Woodlawn Avenue | P.O. Box 445, Mount Holly, North Carolina 28120
Funeral services provided by:
Woodlawn Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.