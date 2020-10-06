Neva Faye Hughes, our beloved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother passed away on October 4, 2020.



She was born on May 2, 1932 in Emmett, Idaho to Rolly and Viola Edgehill. She married D. Lorraine Hughes on April 10, 1948. They lived in St. Anthony Idaho until moving to Utah in 1954. Mom loved going to Wendover and trying her luck with the slots. She loved being with family, especially her grandkids.



She is survived by her children, Linda (Forrest) Valente, Jeff, Bill, Travis, Kevin (Terrie), Fred (Lori); 15 grandkids, 22 great grandkids, and 5 great great grandkids.



Graveside Services will be held Monday, October 12, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. at Layton Memorial Park, 1867 North Fairfield Road. Family and friends may gather prior to services at Myers Mortuary, 250 North Fairfield Road, Layton, Utah from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00pm.



A special thanks and love for her aides and nurses who took care of our mom at Life Care of Bountiful. She loved you All!!





Published by Myers Mortuary from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.