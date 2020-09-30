Newell T. Anderson



On Sunday, September 27, 2020, Newell Tolman Anderson, loving son, brother, husband, father and friend, passed away at the age of 85. He was surrounded by family and his eternal sweetheart, Barbara, was by his side.



Newell was born November 26, 1934 to Homer LaSalle and Winnie Tolman Anderson. He was an only son with an older sister, Phyllis, and two younger sisters, Gloria and Miriam. He grew up in Woods Cross and played football at Davis High. While large in stature, his nickname was "Tiny."



Newell and Barbara were married November 6, 1953, spending 66 years together in this earth life, and we know this will continue into the eternities. During their time together, they raised a wonderful family, and served an LDS mission to the Denver Colorado South Mission. Newell had a strong work ethic and served within his community in the Boy Scouts of America, serving over 25 years and ultimately receiving the Silver Beaver Award for his years of service. He also served in the PTA at the local, regional and state levels, ending that service on the State PTA Board. Newell enjoyed participating in Roadshows, and dance festivals, cheering on the Dallas Cowboys, tending to a large garden, completing hidden word puzzles, and a good concoction of soda we knew as 'kickapoo'. Newell was the best father and grandfather.



He is survived by his wife, his children: Craig (Laurel), Jim (Kathleen), David (Angela), Gordon (Marvalee), and Kathy (Bryan), as well as over 19 grandchildren.



Dad/Grandpa will be missed, but we know we will be together again. Whenever you asked him how he was doing, his answer always was "FANTASTIC"!



Funeral services will be held Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the West Layton Ward, 752 N. 3700 W., Layton, Utah. Friends may visit family Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road and Thursday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment, Syracuse City Cemetery.



