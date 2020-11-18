Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Ngoc Tran
1940 - 2020
BORN
December 31, 1940
DIED
November 16, 2020
Ngoc Tran's passing at the age of 79 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Byrd & Flanigan Crematory & Funeral Service in Lawrenceville, GA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Ngoc in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Byrd & Flanigan Crematory & Funeral Service website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Byrd & Flanigan Crematory & Funeral Service on Nov. 18, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
19
Funeral service
9:00a.m. - 6:00p.m.
Byrd & Flanigan Crematory and Funeral Service
288 Hurricane Shoals Rd NE, Lawrenceville, Georgia 30046
Funeral services provided by:
Byrd & Flanigan Crematory & Funeral Service
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.