Nhuan Trinh
1949 - 2020
BORN
September 7, 1949
DIED
November 15, 2020
Nhuan Trinh's passing at the age of 71 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by Sorensen Funeral Home in St. Petersburg, FL .

Published by Sorensen Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Funeral service
9:00a.m.
Sorensen Funeral Home
3180 30th Ave North,, Saint Petersburg, Florida 33713
Nov
24
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Sorensen Funeral Home
3180 30th Ave North,, Saint Petersburg, Florida 33713
Funeral services provided by:
Sorensen Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Richard E. Sorensen & Staff
November 30, 2020