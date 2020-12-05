Menu
Nicholas Cozzolongo
1958 - 2020
BORN
April 24, 1958
DIED
November 18, 2020
Nicholas Cozzolongo's passing at the age of 62 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Luddy & Peterson's Funeral Home & Crematory in New Britain, CT .

Published by Luddy & Peterson's Funeral Home & Crematory on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Rest in peace; you shall now be reunited with your parents. May God watch over all of you.
Diane Stielau
Family
December 2, 2020
When I met Nick through Jack I couldn't believe someone could be that good of a person. The longer I knew him the more I could see he was even better. Nick is in heaven with his mother and father.
Salvatore Zampi
Friend
November 26, 2020
Nick, I’ll always remember our high school days. My driver’s Ed partner! You were one of the kindest people I’ve ever known. May you Rest In Peace my friend!
Maryann Balducci-Tortolano
Friend
November 26, 2020