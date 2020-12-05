Nicholas Cozzolongo's passing at the age of 62 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Luddy & Peterson's Funeral Home & Crematory in New Britain, CT .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Nicholas in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Luddy & Peterson's Funeral Home & Crematory website.
Published by Luddy & Peterson's Funeral Home & Crematory on Dec. 5, 2020.
