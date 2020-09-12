Nicholas Hyrum Francis, son of John Francis and Sherrie (Edwards) Francis, born on May 29th, 1982 in Ogden, Utah, passed away on the September 8th, 2020, at the age of 38.



Nick grew up in Roy, graduated from the University of Utah with a degree in Civil Engineering, and went on to specialize in Structural Engineering. He spent several years working out of state, earning both Professional Engineering and Structural Engineering licenses in nearly a dozen different states, until ultimately finding his way back home as a Principal Structural Engineer for Worley. He was hard working and was appreciated by all that knew him.



Nick was the most genuine and loving man. He had the best laugh, he gave the best hugs, could entertain his nieces and nephews, anything Nick did, he gave his all. He took care of his family and was fiercely loyal.



If you were lucky enough to see yourself through Nick's eyes, you were lucky enough to see the best of yourself. He had an endearing, almost magical way about him. A lot of people work their whole lives to achieve the things he did so naturally, on a regular basis, and still strived to be better, always propelling himself forward. It was a true honor to be part of Nick's life. To know him was to love him. Life cannot and will not be the same without Nick. His loved ones will learn from him, endeavor to be better, and honor his legacy every day.



Nick is preceded in death by Boyd and Lois Edwards, Rex and Ida Francis, Ronda (Edwards) Clayton, and Ricky (Rick) Edwards.



He survived by his wife Heather, his parents John and Sherrie, sister Leslie (Scott) Beatty, brother Wally (Alayna) Francis, his nieces and nephews, so many more family members, and friends.



The family will hold the following services to honor Nick's life:



Viewings



Tuesday, September 15th, 2020 at Aaron's Mortuary at 1050 South State St., Clearfield, Utah 84015 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Wednesday, September 16th, 2020 10:00 a.m. – 10:45 a.m.



Funeral Services



Wednesday, September 16th, 2020 11:00 a.m.



Interment



West Point Cemetery, 40 North 4000 West, West Point, Utah 84015





Published by Aaron's Mortuary & Crematory from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.