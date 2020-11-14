Menu
Nicholas Gorgoglione
1955 - 2020
BORN
February 14, 1955
DIED
November 7, 2020
Nicholas Gorgoglione's passing at the age of 65 on Saturday, November 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by Silas F. Richardson & Son Inc in Leominster, MA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Nicholas in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Silas F. Richardson & Son Inc website.

Published by Silas F. Richardson & Son Inc on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Sincere condolences to Nick’s sister Joyce and family at his passing. May he Rest In Peace. Prayers from the Beaulieu girls.
Suzanne Robichaud
Friend
November 13, 2020