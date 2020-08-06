Of Monroeville, age 42, passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020.



Beloved son of Gary L. Greisinger and Theresa L. Moio.



Loving brother of Michael Greisinger and the late Catherine Greisinger.



Cherished grandson of Nicholas and Marion Greisinger, Ralph Moio, and Madeline "NaNa" Meggo.



Adored nephew of Joseph (LaRay) Moio, Linda Solomon, who is Nicholas' godmother, Keith Shields, who is Nicholas' godfather, Kim Greisinger, Marc Greisinger the late Joan Shields and the late Ralph Moio.



Also survived by numerous cousins.



Nick developed a passion for helping others after the tragic death of his sister in 2003 by volunteering and serving as the distribution coordinator for Cathy G. Charities, which was founded by his family and provided assistance to many charities. He formed his own business working as a disc jockey under the title "Nick at Nite". Nick also worked as a landscaper for Dr. Nick's Landscaping, which he founded, and would promote by using the slogan, "if your lawn is sick, call Dr. Nick!" He was an avid Steelers fan and Rocky film enthusiast.



A gathering of family and friends will be held at the Greisinger residence this coming Sunday, August 8 from 2:00 to 7:00.



Arrangement by Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home & Crematory; 700 Linden Ave. at Cable; East Pittsburgh, PA 15112; (412) 824-8800.



Memorial Contributions may be made to Cathy G. Charities, 802 Sweetleaf Dr. Monroeville, PA 15146





