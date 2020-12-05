Menu
Nicholas Papadopoulos
1933 - 2020
BORN
August 14, 1933
DIED
November 29, 2020
Nicholas Papadopoulos's passing at the age of 87 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Celentano Funeral Home in New Haven, CT .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Nicholas in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Celentano Funeral Home website.

Published by Celentano Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Service
10:00a.m.
visit SaintBarbara.org for live streaming
Funeral services provided by:
Celentano Funeral Home
Dear Peter and Nicholas,
So sorry Peter for the loss of your dad and Nicholas for the loss of "Papou" .
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
May he RIP
With heartfelt condolences
Cindy Rivera
Teacher
December 4, 2020
God bless your family.Please accept our family's prayers.
Frank Kilijanski
Friend
December 4, 2020
We couldn’t imagine writing every beautiful memory of our Uncle Nick he was the kindest most sincere, generous and loving person. He taught us to think of others first in every way and that kindness is the greatest gift. He may have only been our Uncle but his heart was so large he treated us all like his children. We will miss you everyday. May his memory be eternal
Phyllis Champagne
Family
December 4, 2020
My sympathy for your families loss. He made the best pizza in the neighborhood. DJ
DJ Ornato
Neighbor
December 4, 2020
Pete. sorry to hear of the loss of your father may he rest in peace
frank velleca
Friend
December 4, 2020
So sorry to hear of Nick’s passing. We remember him fondly.
Linda Esposito
Friend
December 3, 2020
Nick was a super guy.
Tony & Heidi Petros
Friend
December 3, 2020