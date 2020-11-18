Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Nicholas Williams
1989 - 2020
BORN
April 14, 1989
DIED
November 11, 2020
Nicholas Williams's passing at the age of 31 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Trinity Funeral Chapel in North Miami, FL .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Nicholas in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Trinity Funeral Chapel website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Trinity Funeral Chapel on Nov. 18, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
19
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Trinity Funeral Chapel
13300 West Dixie Hwy, North Miami, Florida 33161
Nov
20
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Logos Baptist Church
13570 NW 22nd ave, Opa-Locka, Florida 33056
Funeral services provided by:
Trinity Funeral Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.