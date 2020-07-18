Nichole Falisha Herrera



November 30, 1977 – July 11, 2020



Our beloved mother, daughter, grandmother, aunt, niece, cousin and friend, passed on to eternity to be with our Lord on July 11th. Nichole, you are in our hearts and you will be with us always.



Nichole was born on November 30, 1977 in Brigham City, UT to Ruben and Ramona Gallegos Herrera. She moved with her familia to Ogden where she attended school and worked.



Nichole enjoyed spending time with her children and familia, coloring relaxation and creative art books. She loved music and dancing, some of her favorite artists were Keith Sweat, Mary Mary, and Ramon Ayala. She was a hard worker and was often recognized for her job performance; she was employed with Freeport Center at the time of her death.



She liked meeting people and made friends easily. Her laugh was contagious and she had a knack for making people laugh right along with her.



Nichole was a Christian and loved our Lord.



She was preceded in death by her grandparents: Eduvijes and Ramona Herrera and Arthur and Anna Gallegos, several uncles, aunts, and cousins.



Nichole is survived by her parents: Ruben and Ramona "Mona" Herrera and her children: Patrick Sanchez, Falisha (Eddy) Santana, Isaiah Herrera and Elijah Sanchez; siblings: Ruben "Mijo" (Kaycee) Herrera, Elizabeth (Felicia) Herrera, Mateo (Erica) Herrera and Tessa (Ryan) Padilla, and grandchildren: Savannah, Ruben and Eliciano, also a very special friend and the father of her children, Tony Sanchez, several aunts and uncles and many cousins and friends.



We are overwhelmed and blessed by the outpouring of support received from so many people. Words cannot adequately express our gratitude. Special thanks to the EMTs who responded to the emergency call and worked so hard to help Nichole, also Dr Humphreys, the medical staff and Chaplain in the emergency room at the Ogden Regional Medical Center. Thank you Aunt AnnaJane for help and support.



We ask that all attendees please wear masks. Thank you.



Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 11 am at Aaron's Mortuary, 496 24th St, Ogden, Utah. Friends may visit with family Monday, July 20, 2020 from 6 to 8 pm at the mortuary. Interment Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd, Ogden.

Published by LegacyPro from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.