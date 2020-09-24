Of Petrolia, Butler County, formerly of North Versailles, age 30, tragically on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 in the aftermath of a motorcycle accident. Beloved husband of Joeeleen (Face) Ganogianis for 9 years. Loving and devoted father of Donovan Harper, Geno Ganogianis and the late Esme Ganogianis. Son of the late Angelo Ganogianis and late Nina (Williams) Seal. Brother of Angelo (Heather) Ganogianis, Steve (Jennifer) Szalkay, Tony Ganogianis, Holly (Larry) Nabors and the late Jeff Szalkay. Niko was also survived by his stepfather, Bob Szalkay, nieces and nephews. Niko was a U.S. Army veteran and served 2 years with the infantry in Iraq. His civilian career was as an auto mechanic and he worked for various repair shops in the Pittsburgh area. He enjoyed the outdoors and loved to fish and target practice with his variety of guns. Friends are welcome on Friday from 4-7 pm. At Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Turtle Creek / Monroeville Chapel, 1111 Monroeville Ave., Turtle Creek, 412-823-9350 where a Funeral Service will be held on Friday at 7pm, followed by a Presentation of Military Honors.