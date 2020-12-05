Menu
Nicolas Mendoza
1950 - 2020
BORN
March 1, 1950
DIED
November 30, 2020
Nicolas Mendoza's passing at the age of 70 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Alvarez Funeral Home in Newark, NJ .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Alvarez Funeral Home website.

Published by Alvarez Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Alvarez Funeral Home Inc.
240 Mount Prospect Avenue, Newark, New Jersey 07104
Funeral services provided by:
Alvarez Funeral Home
