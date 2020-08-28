On August 21, 2020, Nicolas Alejandro Vicente, loving husband and father of four children passed away at the age of 63 from being critically ill and of complications from Covid-19. Nick will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 41 years, Ida, and their children: Jeniffer, Nicolay, Durvin, and Franky. Nick will also be fondly remembered by his 8 grandchildren: Austin, Aaliyah, Alexa, Alyssa, Anahi, Iriana, Aryah, and Kehlani; also by his daughter in law Samantha, siblings, nieces, nephews, and cousins.







Nick was born and raised in Callao, Peru to Nicolas Marcelino Vicente and Joaquina Aurora Pacheco. He was the 4th of their 10 children. He went to Guardia Nacional del Peru "Peru's Police Academy" where he obtained his Associates Degree and become a police officer. A few years after marrying Ida and starting a family, they had the need to immigrate to the United States because their son needed better medical care. They stayed in Virginia for 5 years and then moved to Utah were they have lived since.







Nick enjoyed swimming, cooking, traveling, soccer, and most of all spending time with his family. Nick always enjoyed life and had a great sense of humor. Anyone who was fortunate enough to have met him knew that he had a larger than life character. Nick was a generous soul and always willing to help anyone in need. He was a source of joy for so many people and will be deeply missed.







We will remember and honor Nick Thursday, August 27, 2020 from 5:30-8:00 pm at Lindquist's Bountiful Mortuary 727 N 400 E, where family and friends may visit the family. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020 1:00-2:00 pm also at Lindquist's Bountiful Mortuary, then we will head to the graveside for a service at Bountiful City Cemetery 2224 S 200 W and start at 2:30 pm there.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Lindquist Mortuary- Bountiful from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2020.