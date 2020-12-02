Menu
Nicole Green
1976 - 2020
BORN
December 19, 1976
DIED
November 20, 2020
Nicole Green's passing at the age of 43 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by "Wilson & Associates' Funeral Service, Inc" in Richmond, VA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the "Wilson & Associates' Funeral Service, Inc" website.

Published by "Wilson & Associates' Funeral Service, Inc" on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Wilson & Associates' Funeral Service (East Chapel)
5008 NINE MILE ROAD, RICHMOND, Virginia 23223
Nov
28
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Wilson & Associates' Funeral Service (East Chapel)
5008 NINE MILE ROAD, RICHMOND, Virginia 23223
Funeral services provided by:
"Wilson & Associates' Funeral Service, Inc"
