Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Nicole Hunter
1972 - 2020
BORN
March 31, 1972
DIED
November 26, 2020
Nicole Hunter's passing at the age of 48 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Affinity Memorial Chapel in Columbus, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Nicole in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Affinity Memorial Chapel website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Affinity Memorial Chapel on Dec. 2, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 9:45a.m.
Victory Deliverance Church
1718 Myrtle Avenue, Columbus, Ohio 43211
Dec
5
Funeral service
9:45a.m. - 10:15a.m.
Victory Deliverance Church
1718 Myrtle Avenue, Columbus, Ohio 43211
Dec
5
Celebration of Life
10:15a.m.
Victory Deliverance Church
1718 Myrtle Avenue, Columbus, Ohio 43211
Funeral services provided by:
Affinity Memorial Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.