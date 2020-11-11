Nicole Lambert's passing at the age of 42 on Thursday, November 05, 2020 has been publicly announced by Baker, Osinski, Kensinger Funeral Home in Berea, OH .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Nicole in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Baker, Osinski, Kensinger Funeral Home website.
Published by Baker, Osinski, Kensinger Funeral Home on Nov. 11, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.