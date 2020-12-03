Nicolette Schwartz's passing at the age of 60 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Messinger Mortuaries in Scottsdale, AZ .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Nicolette in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Messinger Mortuaries website.
Published by Messinger Mortuaries on Dec. 3, 2020.
