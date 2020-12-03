Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Nicolette Schwartz
1960 - 2020
BORN
July 10, 1960
DIED
November 22, 2020
Nicolette Schwartz's passing at the age of 60 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Messinger Mortuaries in Scottsdale, AZ .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Nicolette in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Messinger Mortuaries website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Messinger Mortuaries on Dec. 3, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Messinger Mortuaries
8555 E. Pinnacle Peak Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Dec
4
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Messinger Pinnacle Peak Mortuary
8555 E Pinnacle Peak Mortuary, Scottsdale, Arizona 85255
Dec
5
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church
10755 N. 124th Street, Scottsdale, Arizona
Funeral services provided by:
Messinger Mortuaries
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Condolences to your husband and family. We lost touch after junior college, but know that you touched my life in such a beautiful way. I admired you and will remember you fondly xoxo
Lisa Kimble Edmonston
December 2, 2020