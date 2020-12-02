Nida Miller's passing at the age of 93 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Brummerstedt Funeral Home in Stewardson, IL .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Nida in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Brummerstedt Funeral Home website.
Published by Brummerstedt Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
