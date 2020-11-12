Menu
Nina Harllee
1919 - 2020
BORN
January 17, 1919
DIED
November 7, 2020
ABOUT
ivy hill cemetery
Nina Harllee's passing at the age of 101 on Saturday, November 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by Everly-Wheatley Funerals and Cremation in Alexandria, VA .

Published by Everly-Wheatley Funerals and Cremation on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
14
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Smith Family plot in Ivy Hill Cemetery
2823 King Street, Alexandria, Virginia
Funeral services provided by:
Everly-Wheatley Funerals and Cremation
