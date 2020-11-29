Menu
Nina Lofton
1935 - 2020
BORN
September 1, 1935
DIED
November 25, 2020
Nina Lofton's passing at the age of 85 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Parson Mortuary Inc in Muncie, IN .

Published by Parson Mortuary Inc on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Hillsboro Cemetery
New Castle, New Castle, Indiana 47362
Funeral services provided by:
Parson Mortuary Inc
