Nina Silverman
1923 - 2020
BORN
March 10, 1923
DIED
November 21, 2020
Nina Silverman's passing at the age of 97 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Carlucci Golden DeSantis Funeral Home in Dunmore, PA .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Carlucci Golden DeSantis Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Alan: I am so sorry to hear about the loss of your mom. The way you so often spoke about her, she must have been quite a remarkable woman and the inspiration for your choice of profession.Losing your mother regardless of age is one of the hardest things to experience in this world. You have my deepest sympathy.Take care.Janet
Janet Brier
November 24, 2020
Alan,Ann and family, so very sorry for your loss. I have memories of Mrs Silverman coming to VMS. May she Rest In Peace.. May God give comfort to all of you during this sad time..
Lisa Yakobitis
November 24, 2020
Renee, Elliot, Alan, Anne and family, so sorry to read about your mother. Please know you are in my thoughts and prayers during this trying time.
Sean Scanlon
November 24, 2020