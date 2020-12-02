Menu
Noah Green
1940 - 2020
BORN
August 11, 1940
DIED
November 27, 2020
Noah Green's passing at the age of 80 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Mitchell Funeral Care And Cremations in Elizabeth City, NC .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Mitchell Funeral Care And Cremations website.

Published by Mitchell Funeral Care And Cremations on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Funeral service
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations
609 Hull Drive, Elizabeth City, North Carolina 27909
Dec
3
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Oak Grove Cemetery
Peartree Road, Elizabeth City, North Carolina 27909
Mitchell Funeral Care And Cremations
