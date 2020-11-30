Menu
Noah Rhoden
1996 - 2020
BORN
March 7, 1996
DIED
November 24, 2020
Noah Rhoden's passing at the age of 24 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Napier Funeral Home - Graniteville in Graniteville, SC .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Napier Funeral Home - Graniteville website.

Published by Napier Funeral Home - Graniteville on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Sweetwater Church of God
1444 Edgefield Rd, North Augusta, South Carolina 29860
Nov
30
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Sweetwater Church of God
1444 Edgefield Rd, North Augusta, South Carolina 29860
Funeral services provided by:
Napier Funeral Home - Graniteville
