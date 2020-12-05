Menu
Noehmi Saenz
1945 - 2020
BORN
October 24, 1945
DIED
November 21, 2020
Noehmi Saenz's passing at the age of 75 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Calvillo Funeral Home & Chapel in Lubbock, TX .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Calvillo Funeral Home & Chapel website.

Published by Calvillo Funeral Home & Chapel on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Calvillo Funeral Home
206 E 19th, Lubbock, Texas 79403
Nov
24
Prayer Service
6:00p.m.
Calvillo Funeral Home
206 E 19th, Lubbock, Texas 79403
Nov
25
Service
10:00a.m.
Calvillo Funeral Home & Chapel
206 E. 19th Street, Lubbock, TX 79403
Nov
25
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Calvillo Funeral Home
206 E 19th, Lubbock, Texas 79403
