Nola Shonk's passing at the age of 82 on Friday, December 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Zak-Thacker & Monbarren Funeral Home - Doylestown in Doylestown, OH .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Nola in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Zak-Thacker & Monbarren Funeral Home - Doylestown website.
Published by Zak-Thacker & Monbarren Funeral Home - Doylestown on Dec. 6, 2020.
