The man, the myth, the legend. Our hero Nolan Lynn Terry aka Grand Dad. The man who was so much to so many who had so many talents. The myth who knew everything and could do anything. The legend who will live in our hearts forever.

He was 91 years young. He was born in Utah, grew up in Montana. Served a Mission in Virginia and served his country in Japan. He married his wife in November 20, 1953 and settled and raised their family in Bountiful, Utah. He was a busy body, from his working in his garden, to fishing, softball and general handy man.

Nolan died peacefully at home with the love of his family surrounding him. Granddad lived for his grandkids and great grandkids. However the babies were always his favorite. He was always the biggest supporter of the grandkids. You could always count on him at your school activities, sport events or any other activites.

Granddad loved to go fishing, and he would always catch the first fish. His favorite place to go fishing was at Moosehorn in the Uintas with anyone that he could get to go with him. His rule was you catch it, you clean it, you eat it.

Nolan is preceded in death by his sweetheart Norma Terry, Vicki Lin Ellis, Cherylin (Chay) Terry and Heather Dennis Busillo. He is survived by his daughter Leslee Ann (Todd) Green, his 9 grandchildren, and his 14 great grandchildren and his loving dog Grimm.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, August 7, 2020 at Russon Mortuary, 295 North Main, Bountiful, where a viewing will be held from 9:30-10:30 a.m. prior to services.





Published by RUSSON MORTUARY AND CREMATORY from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2020.