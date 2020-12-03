Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Nolie Boyles
1917 - 2020
BORN
September 19, 1917
DIED
November 27, 2020
Nolie Boyles's passing at the age of 103 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Moody Funeral Service & Crematory in Mt. Airy, NC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Nolie in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Moody Funeral Service & Crematory website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Moody Funeral Service & Crematory on Dec. 3, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
29
Visitation
7:00a.m. - 12:30p.m.
Moody Funeral Service & Crematory
206 West Pine Street, PO Box 1288, Mt. Airy, NC 27030
Nov
29
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Pilot Mountain City Cemetery
West Main Street, Pilot Mountain, North Carolina 27041
Nov
29
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Pilot Mountain City Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Moody Funeral Service & Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.