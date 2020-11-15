Menu
Nonnie Fields
1942 - 2020
BORN
August 21, 1942
DIED
November 13, 2020
Nonnie Fields's passing at the age of 78 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by George Brothers Funeral Service in Greensboro, NC .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the George Brothers Funeral Service website.

Published on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
18
Visitation
12:30p.m. - 1:45p.m.
George Brothers Funeral Service
803 Greenhaven Drive, Greensboro, North Carolina 27406
Nov
18
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
George Brothers Funeral Service
803 Greenhaven Drive, Greensboro, North Carolina 27406
George Brothers Funeral Service
