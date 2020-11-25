Nora Robbins's passing at the age of 70 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hart's Mortuary and Crematory in Macon, GA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Nora in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Hart's Mortuary and Crematory website.
Published by Hart's Mortuary and Crematory on Nov. 25, 2020.
