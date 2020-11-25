Menu
Nora Robbins
1950 - 2020
BORN
July 28, 1950
DIED
November 19, 2020
Nora Robbins's passing at the age of 70 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hart's Mortuary and Crematory in Macon, GA .

Published by Hart's Mortuary and Crematory on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
23
Graveside service
Riverside Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Hart's Mortuary and Crematory
