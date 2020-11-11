Menu
Noreen Flores
1948 - 2020
BORN
October 9, 1948
DIED
November 7, 2020
Noreen Flores's passing at the age of 72 on Saturday, November 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by Roden-Pryor Funeral Home in Paris, TX .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Roden-Pryor Funeral Home website.

Published by Roden-Pryor Funeral Home on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
12
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Evergreen Open Air Chapel
560 Evergreen St., Paris, Texas 75460
Funeral services provided by:
Roden-Pryor Funeral Home
