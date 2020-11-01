Noreen Hillam Wilson, 84, passed away peacefully at her home on October 29, 2020. She was born to James Ralph and Mabel Cole Hillam in Marysville, California on September 8, 1936. Grew up in Yuba, California until high school and moved to Salt Lake City, Utah where she graduated from East High School and attended University of Utah. She was married and sealed in the Salt Lake Temple to Gordon Owen Wilson on August 20, 1958. She raised her family in Elko, NV, Manteca, CA and Centerville, UT. Was a dedicated caretaker to Gordon for 30 years through his battle with Multiple Sclerosis. Noreen worked as a secretary for the Dept. of Agriculture in DC the summer 1955, was an Office worker in San Francisco where she met her husband Gordon, dipped chocolates for Cavanaugh's for many years, and reservationists for Holiday Inn.

She enjoyed cooking and preparing food for family and friends, traveling (loves a hotel), quilting, knitting, sewing, tennis, watching Utah Jazz and all Utah college sporting events, reading the newspaper, learning all things history, and enjoyed playing dominoes and sequence. She was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Ladder Day Saints. Mom's favorite part of life was connecting with family and close friends.

She is survived by her five children; Sue, Beth, Kent (Ann), Lori (Kenny), James (Melinda), her 14 grandchildren; Laura (Luke), Bryan, Zach, Kortney, Sam, Justin, Matthew, Paige, Jacob (Megan), Sean, Sydnee (Tyler), Dillon, Mariah and Owen, her 6 great grandchildren; Kaya, Gwenevere, Graham, Collin, Liam, Claire.



A viewing will be held Thursday Nov. 5, 2020 from 12-1230pm at Bountiful Tabernacle, 55 S. Main St. Memorial services to follow, held at 1pm.

Published by RUSSON MORTUARY AND CREMATORY from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2020.